We Are China

Lantern show themed on winter sports held in Hebei

Xinhua) 16:50, December 29, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 27, 2021 shows colorful lanterns themed on winter sports at Binhu Park in Laiyuan County, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Li Hui/Xinhua)

People view colorful lanterns themed on winter sports at Binhu Park in Laiyuan County, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 27, 2021. (Photo by Li Hui/Xinhua)

