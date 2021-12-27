Fast and furious! Four-year-old skilled in snowboarding

(People's Daily App) 15:36, December 27, 2021

Four-year-old Xiao Liushui has attracted large numbers of viewers in the snow resort, who began snowboarding at the age of three. Despite tumbles, he can control his balance and shuttle through the crowd. Let's enjoy the fast and furious four-year-old!

(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Chen Lu and Xu Shilin)

