People visit 48th Harbin ice lantern fair in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:23, January 06, 2022

In this aerial photo, people visit the 48th Harbin ice lantern fair in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2022.The ice lantern fair kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

