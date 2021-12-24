In pics: construction site of Harbin Ice-Snow World in NE China
A worker works at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World will open to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Aerial photo taken on Dec. 22, 2021 shows the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World will open to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Worker work at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World will open to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
