In pics: construction site of Harbin Ice-Snow World in NE China

Xinhua) 08:50, December 24, 2021

A worker works at the construction site of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 22, 2021. The 23rd Harbin Ice-Snow World will open to the public on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

