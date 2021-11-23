We Are China

Inpics: People stick to their posts in snowy weather in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 10:20, November 23, 2021

A courier rides on a snow-covered street in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

HARBIN, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Heavy snowfall hit many parts of northeast China's Heilongjiang province recently. Staff members of various sectors are braving frigid gusts and snowflakes to ensure normal availability of essential public services.

Workers of a mining company removes snow from railway tracks in Jixi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Sanitation workers clear snow from a street in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A worker removes snow from tree branches to avoid fracture in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A police officer directs traffic in the snow in Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Sanitation workers clear snow from a street in Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Vehicles move amid a blizzard on a street in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Workers of a mining company removes snow from railway tracks in Jixi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

