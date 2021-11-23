Heavy snowfall hits NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:27, November 23, 2021

Sanitation workers clear snow from a street in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. Staff members of various sectors are braving frigid gusts and snowflakes to ensure normal availability of essential public services. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A police officer directs traffic in the snow in Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. Staff members of various sectors are braving frigid gusts and snowflakes to ensure normal availability of essential public services. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A courier rides on a snow-covered street in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. Staff members of various sectors are braving frigid gusts and snowflakes to ensure normal availability of essential public services. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Sanitation workers clear snow from a street in Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. Staff members of various sectors are braving frigid gusts and snowflakes to ensure normal availability of essential public services. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Workers of a mining company removes snow from railway tracks in Jixi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. Staff members of various sectors are braving frigid gusts and snowflakes to ensure normal availability of essential public services. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Vehicles move amid a blizzard on a street in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. Staff members of various sectors are braving frigid gusts and snowflakes to ensure normal availability of essential public services. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Sanitation workers clear snow from a street in Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. Staff members of various sectors are braving frigid gusts and snowflakes to ensure normal availability of essential public services. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Sanitation workers clear snow from a street in Jixi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. Staff members of various sectors are braving frigid gusts and snowflakes to ensure normal availability of essential public services. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker removes snow from wind shield of a snow plow in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. Staff members of various sectors are braving frigid gusts and snowflakes to ensure normal availability of essential public services. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A worker removes snow from tree branches to avoid fracture in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. Staff members of various sectors are braving frigid gusts and snowflakes to ensure normal availability of essential public services. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Workers of a mining company removes snow from railway tracks in Jixi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. Staff members of various sectors are braving frigid gusts and snowflakes to ensure normal availability of essential public services. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People clear snow from their residential compound in Jixi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. Staff members of various sectors are braving frigid gusts and snowflakes to ensure normal availability of essential public services. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A courier rides on a snow-covered street in Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. Staff members of various sectors are braving frigid gusts and snowflakes to ensure normal availability of essential public services. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Sanitation workers clear snow from a street in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. Staff members of various sectors are braving frigid gusts and snowflakes to ensure normal availability of essential public services. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A police officer directs traffic in the snow in Harbin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Heavy snowfall hit many parts of Heilongjiang recently. Staff members of various sectors are braving frigid gusts and snowflakes to ensure normal availability of essential public services. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

