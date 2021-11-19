Charming scenery of "Snow Town of China"

Xinhua) 13:43, November 19, 2021

Tourists take photos at Shuangfeng Forest Farm in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Shuangfeng Forest Farm, dubbed "Snow Town of China," receives up to 180 days of snow every year, and the average annual snow thickness is 2.6 meters. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo shows a scene at Shuangfeng Forest Farm in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Shuangfeng Forest Farm, dubbed "Snow Town of China," receives up to 180 days of snow every year, and the average annual snow thickness is 2.6 meters. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo shows a scene at Shuangfeng Forest Farm in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Shuangfeng Forest Farm, dubbed "Snow Town of China," receives up to 180 days of snow every year, and the average annual snow thickness is 2.6 meters. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo shows a scene at Shuangfeng Forest Farm in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Shuangfeng Forest Farm, dubbed "Snow Town of China," receives up to 180 days of snow every year, and the average annual snow thickness is 2.6 meters. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An Internet anchor conducts livestreaming at Shuangfeng Forest Farm in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Shuangfeng Forest Farm, dubbed "Snow Town of China," receives up to 180 days of snow every year, and the average annual snow thickness is 2.6 meters. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo shows a scene at Shuangfeng Forest Farm in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Shuangfeng Forest Farm, dubbed "Snow Town of China," receives up to 180 days of snow every year, and the average annual snow thickness is 2.6 meters. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An Internet anchor conducts livestreaming at Shuangfeng Forest Farm in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Shuangfeng Forest Farm, dubbed "Snow Town of China," receives up to 180 days of snow every year, and the average annual snow thickness is 2.6 meters. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An Internet anchor conducts livestreaming at Shuangfeng Forest Farm in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Shuangfeng Forest Farm, dubbed "Snow Town of China," receives up to 180 days of snow every year, and the average annual snow thickness is 2.6 meters. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A tourist poses for photos at Shuangfeng Forest Farm in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Shuangfeng Forest Farm, dubbed "Snow Town of China," receives up to 180 days of snow every year, and the average annual snow thickness is 2.6 meters. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo shows a scene at Shuangfeng Forest Farm in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Shuangfeng Forest Farm, dubbed "Snow Town of China," receives up to 180 days of snow every year, and the average annual snow thickness is 2.6 meters. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)