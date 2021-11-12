Measures taken to secure power supply in China's Heihe

Xinhua) 08:20, November 12, 2021

Members of a power maintenance team inspect the power equipment outside a mobile laboratory for conducting COVID-19 tests in Aihui District of Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 10, 2021. The State Grid Heihe power supply company temporarily set up a comprehensive team composed of 12 employees to maintain the power supply of important facilities. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)