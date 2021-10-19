We Are China

Harbin Chenneng biomass power plant converts agricultural waste into biomass energy

Xinhua) 08:03, October 19, 2021

Staff members work at Harbin Chenneng biomass power plant in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 18, 2021. Biomass power plants in Heilongjiang Province convert agricultural waste into biomass energy, which boosts sustainable, green agricultural development. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

