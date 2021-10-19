Home>>
Harbin Chenneng biomass power plant converts agricultural waste into biomass energy
(Xinhua) 08:03, October 19, 2021
Staff members work at Harbin Chenneng biomass power plant in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 18, 2021. Biomass power plants in Heilongjiang Province convert agricultural waste into biomass energy, which boosts sustainable, green agricultural development. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Daily necessities delivered to residents under close-off management in Bayan County, Harbin
- Heilongjiang reports 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- 3 temporary labs for nucleic acid testing built in Bayan County, Heilongjiang
- China's Harbin adds 1 high-risk COVID-19 area
- China's Harbin launches citywide nucleic acid testing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.