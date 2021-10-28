Late autumn at Jingpohu Global Geopark in Mudanjiang, NE China

October 28, 2021

Aerial photo taken on October 23, 2021 shows the late autumn scenery of the Jingpohu Global Geopark in Mudanjiang City, Heilongjiang Province. In 2015, the Jingpohu Global Geopark was designated a UNESCO Global Geopark site by the United Nations organization. (Photo/ Han Xu)

