Harbin resumes normal economic, social order after COVID-19 subdued
Students study in a classroom at No. 7 Middle School in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Harbin terminated its emergency responses to COVID-19 on Thursday and started advancing the full restoration of the normal economic and social order after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A worker assembles an engine at a manufacturer in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Harbin terminated its emergency responses to COVID-19 on Thursday and started advancing the full restoration of the normal economic and social order after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Staff members disinfect a cinema in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Harbin terminated its emergency responses to COVID-19 on Thursday and started advancing the full restoration of the normal economic and social order after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
People shop at a store in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Harbin terminated its emergency responses to COVID-19 on Thursday and started advancing the full restoration of the normal economic and social order after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
People wearing face masks walk on the street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Harbin terminated its emergency responses to COVID-19 on Thursday and started advancing the full restoration of the normal economic and social order after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
People read at the provincial library in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Harbin terminated its emergency responses to COVID-19 on Thursday and started advancing the full restoration of the normal economic and social order after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photos
