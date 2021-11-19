Harbin resumes normal economic, social order after COVID-19 subdued

Xinhua) 08:57, November 19, 2021

Students study in a classroom at No. 7 Middle School in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Harbin terminated its emergency responses to COVID-19 on Thursday and started advancing the full restoration of the normal economic and social order after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker assembles an engine at a manufacturer in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Harbin terminated its emergency responses to COVID-19 on Thursday and started advancing the full restoration of the normal economic and social order after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Staff members disinfect a cinema in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Harbin terminated its emergency responses to COVID-19 on Thursday and started advancing the full restoration of the normal economic and social order after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People shop at a store in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Harbin terminated its emergency responses to COVID-19 on Thursday and started advancing the full restoration of the normal economic and social order after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People wearing face masks walk on the street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Harbin terminated its emergency responses to COVID-19 on Thursday and started advancing the full restoration of the normal economic and social order after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Students study in a classroom at No. 7 Middle School in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Harbin terminated its emergency responses to COVID-19 on Thursday and started advancing the full restoration of the normal economic and social order after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People read at the provincial library in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 18, 2021. Harbin terminated its emergency responses to COVID-19 on Thursday and started advancing the full restoration of the normal economic and social order after the recent resurgence of COVID-19 has been subdued. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)