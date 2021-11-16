Harbin starts new round of all-inclusive nucleic acid test
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident at a nucleic acid testing site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. Harbin started a new round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. The whole city will be downgraded to low-risk for COVID-19 if all samples collected come back negative. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident at a nucleic acid testing site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A medical worker registers information for a resident at a nucleic acid testing site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Medical workers take swab samples from citizens at a nucleic acid testing site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
A medical worker works at a nucleic acid testing site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photos
