Harbin starts new round of all-inclusive nucleic acid test

Xinhua) 08:35, November 16, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident at a nucleic acid testing site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. Harbin started a new round of all-inclusive nucleic acid testing from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. The whole city will be downgraded to low-risk for COVID-19 if all samples collected come back negative. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident at a nucleic acid testing site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A medical worker registers information for a resident at a nucleic acid testing site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Medical workers take swab samples from citizens at a nucleic acid testing site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A medical worker works at a nucleic acid testing site in Xiangfang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

