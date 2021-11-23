We Are China

Jixi City in Heilongjiang issues red alert for heavy snow

Xinhua) 09:53, November 23, 2021

A driver clears snow on the windshield of his snow plough in Jixi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 21, 2021. The city's meteorological bureau issued a red alert for heavy snow on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A staff member communicates through a walkie-talkie while clearing snow at Jixi Railway Station in Jixi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. The city's meteorological bureau issued a red alert for heavy snow on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Aerial photo shows snow ploughs clearing snow on the street in Jixi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 21, 2021. The city's meteorological bureau issued a red alert for heavy snow on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Staff members inspect power supply lines in snow in Jixi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 21, 2021. The city's meteorological bureau issued a red alert for heavy snow on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Workers carry vegetables at a wholesale market in Jixi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. The city's meteorological bureau issued a red alert for heavy snow on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Meteorological bureau staff members check equipment in snow in Jixi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 21, 2021. The city's meteorological bureau issued a red alert for heavy snow on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Staff members clear snow at Jixi Railway Station in Jixi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. The city's meteorological bureau issued a red alert for heavy snow on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Meteorological bureau staff members monitor weather conditions in Jixi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 21, 2021. The city's meteorological bureau issued a red alert for heavy snow on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Staff members clear snow at Jixi Railway Station in Jixi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. The city's meteorological bureau issued a red alert for heavy snow on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

