We Are China

Blizzards hit China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:38, November 23, 2021

A citizen exercises in the snow at a park in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Blizzards hit many parts of Heilongjiang on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A resident clears snow in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Blizzards hit many parts of Heilongjiang on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2021 shows a snow-covered road intersection in Jixi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Blizzards hit many parts of Heilongjiang on Monday. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Vehicles move on an ice-cladded street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Blizzards hit many parts of Heilongjiang on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2021 shows a snow plough clearing snow from a street in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Blizzards hit many parts of Heilongjiang on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A citizen walks in snow at a park in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Blizzards hit many parts of Heilongjiang on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Vehicles move on a street in snow in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Blizzards hit many parts of Heilongjiang on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Snow ploughs clear snow from a street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Blizzards hit many parts of Heilongjiang on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

People have fun in the snow in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Blizzards hit many parts of Heilongjiang on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2021 shows a snow-covered road intersection in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Blizzards hit many parts of Heilongjiang on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Sanitation workers clear snow from a street in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Blizzards hit many parts of Heilongjiang on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Snow ploughs clear snow from a street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Blizzards hit many parts of Heilongjiang on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Vehicles move amid a blizzard on a street in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Blizzards hit many parts of Heilongjiang on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Sanitation workers clear snow from a street in Hegang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 22, 2021. Blizzards hit many parts of Heilongjiang on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)