Construction workers busy building projects in spring time in Harbin, Heilongjiang
Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2022 shows a construction site at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A worker is seen at the construction site of a metro line in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 3, 2022. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A worker is seen at the construction site of bridges in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 3, 2022. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2022 shows a construction site at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2022 shows a construction site at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2022 shows the construction site of bridges in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Workers are seen at the construction site at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 3, 2022. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Workers are seen at the construction site of bridges in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 3, 2022. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2022 shows the construction site of bridges in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Workers are seen at the construction site at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 3, 2022. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2022 shows the construction site at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A worker is seen at the construction site of a metro line in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 3, 2022. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A worker is seen at the construction site of a metro line in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 3, 2022. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Workers are seen at the construction site of a metro line in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 3, 2022. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rivers enter ice flood season in Heilongjiang, NE China
- Qitaihe City in Heilongjiang contributes to training winter sports talents
- In pics: Siberian tigers in Heilongjiang
- Winter sports in NE China's Heilongjiang
- In pics: winter sports “champion city” in Heilongjiang
- In pics: huge snowman in NE China's Heilongjiang
- People visit 48th Harbin ice lantern fair in NE China's Heilongjiang
- In pics: construction site of Harbin Ice-Snow World in NE China
- Heroes in harm's way: forest firefighters carry out rescue tasks in NE China's Heilongjiang
- Red vest volunteers assist in COVID-19 prevention in Harbin, NE China
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.