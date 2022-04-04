Construction workers busy building projects in spring time in Harbin, Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 13:18, April 04, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2022 shows a construction site at Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker is seen at the construction site of a metro line in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 3, 2022. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A worker is seen at the construction site of bridges in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 3, 2022. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2022 shows the construction site of bridges in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Workers are seen at the construction site of bridges in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 3, 2022. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Aerial photo taken on April 3, 2022 shows the construction site of bridges in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Workers are seen at the construction site of a metro line in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 3, 2022. Construction workers are busy building projects here in spring time. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

