Baihetan hydropower station under construction in SW China

Xinhua) 08:10, April 24, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows the view of the Baihetan hydropower station under construction in southwest China. The Baihetan hydropower station, a major project in China's west-east power transmission program, is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River in southwest China.

The hydropower station, which straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan, will have a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

