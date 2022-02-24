Delimara 3 power station boosts power supply in Malta

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows a view of the Delimara 3 power station in Marsaxlokk, southeastern Malta. The Delimara 3 (D3) power station, controlled and operated by China's Shanghai Electric Power (Malta) Holding Co., Ltd. (SEP), has played an important role in power supply in Malta, and emission reduction and air quality improvement in the areas around the power plant. The D3 station was turned from a heavy oil-fired power station into a gas-fired one by the SEP. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows a photovoltaic project in the Delimara 3 power station in Marsaxlokk, southeastern Malta. The Delimara 3 (D3) power station, controlled and operated by China's Shanghai Electric Power (Malta) Holding Co., Ltd. (SEP), has played an important role in power supply in Malta, and emission reduction and air quality improvement in the areas around the power plant. The D3 station was turned from a heavy oil-fired power station into a gas-fired one by the SEP. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2022 shows the interior of the Delimara 3 power station in Marsaxlokk, southeastern Malta. The Delimara 3 (D3) power station, controlled and operated by China's Shanghai Electric Power (Malta) Holding Co., Ltd. (SEP), has played an important role in power supply in Malta, and emission reduction and air quality improvement in the areas around the power plant. The D3 station was turned from a heavy oil-fired power station into a gas-fired one by the SEP. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

