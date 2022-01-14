Flooding at SW China power station kills 7

Xinhua) 09:30, January 14, 2022

Rescuers prepare to drain water from a building of a power station after a flooding accident in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

CHENGDU, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Seven people were confirmed dead and two remained trapped after a building of a power station was flooded in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said Thursday.

The flooding, which took place at around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, trapped 11 maintenance personnel in the power station. By 4 p.m. Thursday, two of them had been rescued while seven were confirmed dead.

Over 500 rescue workers as well as 29 vehicles, eight excavators and 40 pumps were dispatched from related provincial, prefectural and county departments.

Traffic has resumed on the nearby national highway.

Rescuers work at a building of a power station after a flooding accident in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers uses pumps to drain water from a building of a power station after a flooding accident in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Rescuers work at a building of a power station after a flooding accident in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)