Happy Chinese New Year Film Festival kicks off in Malta

Xinhua) 09:04, February 05, 2022

A screen displays Chinese films shown in the Happy Chinese New Year Film Festival in the National Center for Creativity in Valletta, Malta, on Feb. 4, 2022. The Happy Chinese New Year Film Festival in Malta, part of the Chinese New Year activities, kicked off Friday evening in Valletta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

Audiences watch the Chinese film "The Taste of Rice Flower" in the National Center for Creativity in Valletta, Malta, on Feb. 4, 2022. The Happy Chinese New Year Film Festival in Malta, part of the Chinese New Year activities, kicked off Friday evening in Valletta. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

