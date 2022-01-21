Chinese Lunar New Year decorations seen in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Photo taken on Jan. 16, 2022 shows shops selling Chinese Lunar New Year decorations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows a statue of tiger at a public park for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of Tiger in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)

