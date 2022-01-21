Home>>
Chinese Lunar New Year decorations seen in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
(Xinhua) 08:20, January 21, 2022
Photo taken on Jan. 16, 2022 shows shops selling Chinese Lunar New Year decorations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Jan. 20, 2022 shows a statue of tiger at a public park for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of Tiger in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)
Photos
