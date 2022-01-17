Home>>
Tiger paintings created to welcome upcoming Chinese new year in Malaysia
(Xinhua) 09:19, January 17, 2022
A painter creates tiger paintings in Klang of Selangor states, Malaysia, Dec. 30, 2021. An art project composed of 2,022 tiger paintings and 2,022 Chinese characters of Hu, meaning tiger, by local artists and enthusiasts was displayed here on Jan. 16, 2022 to welcome the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Tiger. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
