Large arc-shaped photovoltaic building constructed in east China
NANJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- A building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) project with huge arc-shaped rooftops has been completed in the city of Changshu, east China's Jiangsu Province, said State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd.
Resembling gigantic curved mirrors from a distance, the BIPV project was built to cover workshops of Changshu Longteng Special Steel Co., Ltd., with an area of 176,000 square meters and a span of up to 223.7 meters. It consists of 68,000 monocrystalline photovoltaic panels and has an installed capacity of 49,900 kW.
The project can not only generate electricity from solar power but provide shelter from wind and rain. It can deliver 48.5 million kWh of electricity and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 38,000 tonnes annually.
The total installed capacity of distributed photovoltaics in Jiangsu had reached 11.07 million kW as of April this year, and is expected to exceed 25 million kW by the end of 2025.
