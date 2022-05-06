Gaolan Harbor Interchange of Hezhou-Gaolan Port Highway Phase II Project under construction in Guangdong

Xinhua) 09:53, May 06, 2022

Workers work at the construction site of Gaolan Harbor Interchange of Hezhou-Gaolan Port Highway Phase II Project in south China's Guangdong Province, May 5, 2022. Upon completion, the 35-km highway will be an important channel linking the west bank of the Pearl River estuary with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

