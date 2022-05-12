Paved road under construction in Gandong Township, Guangxi
People work at a road construction site in Huazi Village, Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 11, 2022.
To provide convenient transportation to local villagers and boost rural revitalization, Gandong Township are now stepping up efforts to construct a paved road linking it with the county seat of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
People work at a road construction site in Gandong Village, Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 11, 2022.
Machineries are used in road construction in Huazi Village, Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 11, 2022.
An excavator is used in road construction in Gandong Village, Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 11, 2022.
