Anhui section of Baihetan-Zhejiang UHV power transmission project under construction
A utility technician works at the construction site of the Anhui section of Baihetan-Zhejiang ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power transmission project by the Yangtze River in Chizhou, east China's Anhui Province, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows utility technicians working at the construction site of the Anhui section of Baihetan-Zhejiang ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power transmission project by the Yangtze River in Chizhou, east China's Anhui Province, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows utility technicians working at the construction site of the Anhui section of Baihetan-Zhejiang ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power transmission project by the Yangtze River in Chizhou, east China's Anhui Province, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows utility technicians working at the construction site of the Anhui section of Baihetan-Zhejiang ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power transmission project by the Yangtze River in Chizhou, east China's Anhui Province, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)
Aerial photo shows utility technicians working at the construction site of the Anhui section of Baihetan-Zhejiang ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power transmission project by the Yangtze River in Chizhou, east China's Anhui Province, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Workers harvest salt in salt field at Binhai Township, Shandong
- Large arc-shaped photovoltaic building constructed in east China
- Paved road under construction in Gandong Township, Guangxi
- Gaolan Harbor Interchange of Hezhou-Gaolan Port Highway Phase II Project under construction in Guangdong
- Baihetan hydropower station under construction in SW China
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.