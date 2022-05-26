Anhui section of Baihetan-Zhejiang UHV power transmission project under construction

Xinhua) 10:16, May 26, 2022

A utility technician works at the construction site of the Anhui section of Baihetan-Zhejiang ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power transmission project by the Yangtze River in Chizhou, east China's Anhui Province, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)

Aerial photo shows utility technicians working at the construction site of the Anhui section of Baihetan-Zhejiang ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power transmission project by the Yangtze River in Chizhou, east China's Anhui Province, May 25, 2022. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)

