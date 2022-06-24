Home>>
Ten thousand-ton bridge completes 'air swivel'
(People's Daily App) 14:47, June 24, 2022
At 2:18 am on Wednesday, the box girder of No. 8 pier of Qiqihar City-Civil Aviation Road Overpass Bridge in Heilongjiang Province completed a counterclockwise rotation.
This is a concrete continuous beam structure bridge with a large span and heavy tonnage in a severely cold area across China.
