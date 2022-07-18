Asia's largest maritime expressway interchange hub under construction

Ecns.cn) 16:16, July 18, 2022

Photo shows the construction site of the Asia's largest maritime expressway interchange hub in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 17, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)

Binhai Interchange is a sea interchange overpass connecting Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway double line and Ningbo-Zhou Expressway. It is composed of 1 main line interchange bridge and 8 ramp bridges. The total length of the main line is 1,550 meters and the total length of the ramp is 6,387 meters. It will become the largest sea interchange overpass in Asia after completion and is expected to open to the traffic in 2023.

