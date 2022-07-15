Montenegro opens 1st Chinese-built highway section

Xinhua) 08:36, July 15, 2022

PODGORICA, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The 41-km priority Smokovac-Matesevo section of Montenegro's Bar-Boljare Highway built by a Chinese company was opened Wednesday.

Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic, Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Montenegro Hua Yafang and representatives of the China Road and Bridge Corporation attended the opening ceremony.

"This investment will undoubtedly open up new directions of development and give the strongest impetus to the domestic economy ... The highway is the beginning of the permanent connection of Montenegro with the world. The hills of the Montenegrin karst will unite with the fertile plain, the capital city with the northern region, Montenegro with Europe," Abazovic said.

Hua said that the highway is a fruit of China-Montenegro cooperation, thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative and the China and Central and Eastern European Countries cooperation mechanism.

The highway will effectively increase the movability of production factors between the north and south of the country, enable more balanced economic opportunities in Montenegro and thus become a "highway of development," she said.

At the same time, as a symbol of successful cooperation between Montenegro and China, it will become a "highway of friendship," Hua added.

Ervin Ibrahimovic, deputy prime minister of Montenegro, said that this is the "biggest, most important and most valuable infrastructure project in Montenegro's history," which will undoubtedly boost the country's development.

The highway section, financed by the Export-Import Bank of China, stretches across mountains with 20 bridges and 16 tunnels.

