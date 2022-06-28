Second phase of Donghu Overpass, Wangmei Overpass open to traffic in Hangzhou

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows the second phase of Wangmei Overpass in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The second phase of Donghu Overpass and Wangmei Overpass Tuesday opened to traffic in Hangzhou. The two overpasses will facilitate commuters by easing traffic congestion and cutting travel time between Linping District and the city's main urban area. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows the second phase of Donghu Overpass in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

