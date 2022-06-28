Jakarta-Bandung HSR No.1 casting yard completes box girders erection

Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows a girder-erecting machine erecting the last box girder of the No.1 casting yard of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) in Bekasi, Indonesia. The No.1 casting yard of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) on Monday completed the erection of 1,018 box girders, laying a solid foundation for the completion of the railway project in June 2023. (Photo by Xiong Yunjie/Xinhua)

JAKARTA, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The No.1 casting yard of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) on Monday completed the erection of 1,018 box girders, laying a solid foundation for the completion of the railway project in June 2023.

The 142-km Jakarta-Bandung HSR has three casting yards along its route, among which the No.1 casting yard was constructed by the Sinohydro Engineering Bureau 8 Co., Ltd.

It is the largest casting yard with the task of prefabricating the largest quantity of box girders for the railway. Some of the box girders it needs to install are close to the busy Jakarta-Bandung expressway, and the situation increases construction safety risks and difficulties for coordination.

During operations related to the No.1 casting yard, about 1,800 local skilled workers have been trained through on-site practices.

With a design speed of 350 km per hour, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway built with Chinese technology will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung, the capital of Indonesia's West Java province, from more than three hours to around 40 minutes.

Aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the lifting of the last box girder of the No.1 casting yard of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR) in Bekasi, Indonesia. The No.1 casting yard of the Jakarta-Bandung HSR on Monday completed the erection of 1,018 box girders, laying a solid foundation for the completion of the railway project in June 2023. (Photo by Tao Yuanyu/Xinhua)

