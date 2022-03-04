Celebration ahead of Nyepi day held in Indonesia

Balinese girls hold torch during a parade ahead of Nyepi day, or the Day of Silence, at Jimbaran village, Bali, Indonesia, March 2, 2022. (Photo by Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

Balinese people carry a giant effigy locally known as "Ogoh-ogoh" ahead of Nyepi day, or the Day of Silence, at Jimbaran village, Bali, Indonesia, March 2, 2022. (Photo by Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

Balinese people carry giant effigies locally known as "Ogoh-ogoh" ahead of Nyepi day, or the Day of Silence, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, March 2, 2022. (Photo by A. Rochman/Xinhua)

