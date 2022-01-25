Divers perform lion dance under water to celebrate Chinese New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia

Xinhua) 08:27, January 25, 2022

Divers perform lion dance under water in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Sea World Ancol in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Divers perform lion dance under water in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Sea World Ancol in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Visitors take photos of divers performing lion dance under water in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Sea World Ancol in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Divers perform under water in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Sea World Ancol in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Divers perform lion dance under water in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Sea World Ancol in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)