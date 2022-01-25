Divers perform lion dance under water to celebrate Chinese New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia
Divers perform lion dance under water in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Sea World Ancol in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Visitors take photos of divers performing lion dance under water in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Sea World Ancol in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Divers perform under water in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Sea World Ancol in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
