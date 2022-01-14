We Are China

People select decorations for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia

Xinhua) 08:42, January 14, 2022

A customer selects decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

People select decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

A woman passes a shop selling decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

People select decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a market in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

