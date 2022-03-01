Indonesian Hindus hold Melasti ceremony before celebrating Nyepi Day

Xinhua) 09:00, March 01, 2022

Indonesian Hindu devotees pray in a Melasti ceremony at Cangu Beach in Bali, Indonesia, Feb. 28, 2022. Indonesian Hindus hold the Melasti ceremony before celebrating the Nyepi Day, the Balinese Day of Silence. (Photo by Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

Indonesian Hindu devotees participate in a Melasti ceremony at Cangu Beach in Bali, Indonesia, Feb. 28, 2022. Indonesian Hindus hold the Melasti ceremony before celebrating the Nyepi Day, the Balinese Day of Silence. (Photo by Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

A woman takes pictures of Indonesian Hindu devotees who are participating in a Melasti ceremony at Cangu Beach in Bali, Indonesia, Feb. 28, 2022. Indonesian Hindus hold the Melasti ceremony before celebrating the Nyepi Day, the Balinese Day of Silence. (Photo by Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

