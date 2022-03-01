Indonesian Hindus hold Melasti ceremony before celebrating Nyepi Day
Indonesian Hindu devotees pray in a Melasti ceremony at Cangu Beach in Bali, Indonesia, Feb. 28, 2022. Indonesian Hindus hold the Melasti ceremony before celebrating the Nyepi Day, the Balinese Day of Silence. (Photo by Bisinglasi/Xinhua)
Indonesian Hindu devotees participate in a Melasti ceremony at Cangu Beach in Bali, Indonesia, Feb. 28, 2022. Indonesian Hindus hold the Melasti ceremony before celebrating the Nyepi Day, the Balinese Day of Silence. (Photo by Bisinglasi/Xinhua)
A woman takes pictures of Indonesian Hindu devotees who are participating in a Melasti ceremony at Cangu Beach in Bali, Indonesia, Feb. 28, 2022. Indonesian Hindus hold the Melasti ceremony before celebrating the Nyepi Day, the Balinese Day of Silence. (Photo by Bisinglasi/Xinhua)
Photos
