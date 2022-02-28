Aftermath of quake in West Sumatra, Indonesia
Search And Rescue (SAR) team members search in a muddy area caused by landslides after a 6.1 magnitude quake in Pasaman Barat, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Andry Mardiansyah/Xinhua)
People search in a muddy area caused by landslides after a 6.1 magnitude quake in Pasaman Barat, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Andry Mardiansyah/Xinhua)
An aerial photo released by District Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) Limapuluh Kota shows mud caused by landslides after a 6.1 magnitude quake in Pasaman Barat, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Feb. 27, 2022. (BPBD Limapuluh Kota/Handout via Xinhua)
