Aftermath of quake in West Sumatra, Indonesia

Xinhua) 09:33, February 28, 2022

Search And Rescue (SAR) team members search in a muddy area caused by landslides after a 6.1 magnitude quake in Pasaman Barat, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Andry Mardiansyah/Xinhua)

People search in a muddy area caused by landslides after a 6.1 magnitude quake in Pasaman Barat, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Feb. 27, 2022. (Photo by Andry Mardiansyah/Xinhua)

An aerial photo released by District Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) Limapuluh Kota shows mud caused by landslides after a 6.1 magnitude quake in Pasaman Barat, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Feb. 27, 2022. (BPBD Limapuluh Kota/Handout via Xinhua)

