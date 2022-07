We Are China

Scenery of Qidong in China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 09:12, July 18, 2022

A kid enjoys a swing ride on a beach in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2022 shows tourists riding bikes in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on July 17, 2022 shows a view in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows tourists swimming in a pool in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows tourists on a beach in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Aerial photo taken on July 16, 2022 shows a water park in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Tourists walk on a beach in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

