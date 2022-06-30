View of Caolianling mountain in NW China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 09:16, June 30, 2022

Tourists visit Caolianling mountain in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 29, 2022. Caolianling, 2,646 meters above sea level, is covered by lush vegetation and has obvious vertical distribution of plants. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows tourists camping at Caolianling mountain in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Caolianling, 2,646 meters above sea level, is covered by lush vegetation and has obvious vertical distribution of plants. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on June 29, 2022 show the sunrise at Caolianling mountain in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Caolianling, 2,646 meters above sea level, is covered by lush vegetation and has obvious vertical distribution of plants. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows Caolianling mountain in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Caolianling, 2,646 meters above sea level, is covered by lush vegetation and has obvious vertical distribution of plants. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A tourist looks at sunrise at Caolianling mountain in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 29, 2022. Caolianling, 2,646 meters above sea level, is covered by lush vegetation and has obvious vertical distribution of plants. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows tourists looking at sunrise at Caolianling mountain in Luonan County of Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Caolianling, 2,646 meters above sea level, is covered by lush vegetation and has obvious vertical distribution of plants. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

