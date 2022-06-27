Street view of ancient city of Taizhou in Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:40, June 27, 2022

Photo taken on June 23, 2022 shows Ziyang Street in the ancient city of Taizhou, Linhai, east China's Zhejiang Province.

The ancient city of Taizhou, with its ancient city wall well preserved, is home to some 30,000 inhabitants. The city receives more than 10,000 tourists on a daily basis since some intangible cultural heritage projects and cultural and creative industries have been launched in the city in recent years. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People pass through the gate of the ancient city wall of Taizhou, Linhai, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 24, 2022.

A boy plays with his grandmother in the ancient city of Taizhou, Linhai, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 25, 2022.

An inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of steelyard making works at her atelier in the ancient city of Taizhou, Linhai, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 23, 2022.

People rest beside a food truck in the ancient city of Taizhou, Linhai, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 23, 2022.

A resident buys duck eggs in the ancient city of Taizhou, Linhai, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 25, 2022.

Photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the ancient city of Taizhou, Linhai, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Tourists select products of straw weaving, an intangible cultural heritage, in the ancient city of Taizhou, Linhai, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 23, 2022.

Photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows the ancient city wall of Taizhou, Linhai, east China's Zhejiang Province.

