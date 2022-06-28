We Are China

Scenery in Ergun, China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 09:05, June 28, 2022

People visit a wetland in Ergun, Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows the scenery of a wetland in Ergun, Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows the scenery of a wetland in Ergun, Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows the scenery of a wetland in Ergun, Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows the scenery of a wetland in Ergun, Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows the scenery of a wetland in Ergun, Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows the scenery of white birch in Ergun, Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

