Scenery in Ergun, China's Inner Mongolia
People visit a wetland in Ergun, Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows the scenery of a wetland in Ergun, Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows the scenery of a wetland in Ergun, Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows the scenery of a wetland in Ergun, Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows the scenery of a wetland in Ergun, Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows the scenery of a wetland in Ergun, Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Photo taken on June 27, 2022 shows the scenery of white birch in Ergun, Hulun Buir City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
