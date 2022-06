We Are China

Scenery of Yulong Snow Mountain in Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:25, June 27, 2022

Tourists visit Blue Moon Valley at the foot of the Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

