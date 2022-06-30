View of Okliet Mountain in N China's Inner Mongolia
Photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows the sunrise at Okliet Mountain in Genhe City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows the sunrise at Okliet Mountain in Genhe City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows the sunrise at Okliet Mountain in Genhe City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows the morning fog at Okliet Mountain in Genhe City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows the sunrise at Okliet Mountain in Genhe City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows the sunset at Okliet Mountain in Genhe City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows the rainbow at Okliet Mountain in Genhe City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.