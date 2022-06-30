Main towers of Taiping Lake grand bridge in E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 09:04, June 30, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 29, 2022 shows the main towers of Taiping Lake grand bridge in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. The third main tower of Taiping Lake grand bridge was capped on Wednesday, marking the completion of all three main towers of the bridge. Taiping Lake grand bridge is a control project of Chizhou-Huangshan Railway with a total length of 926.1 meters. (Photo by Weng Xiaohu/Xinhua)

