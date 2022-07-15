Home>>
Explore stunning natural vistas at Niaodiaoshan Mountain in SW China’s Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 09:14, July 15, 2022
Niaodiaoshan Mountain, located in Eryuan county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, is a prefecture-level nature reserve. It is known for its picturesque landscapes and rich plant and animal resources. It’s also an important point of passage for migratory birds.
Recently, photographers stood behind the lens of their cameras to capture images of a stunning starry sky hanging over Niaodiaoshan Mountain and the beautiful scenery of a sunrise peeking out from the mountain’s ragged ridges.
Photo shows the beautiful scenery of a sunrise at Niaodiaoshan Mountain in the Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (Photo/Luo Xincai)
