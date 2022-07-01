Languages

Summer scenery of Pu'er tea plantation in Yunnan

(Ecns.cn) 15:11, July 01, 2022

Aerial view shows green scenery of Pu'er tea plantation in Pu'er city, Yunnan Province, June 30, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

