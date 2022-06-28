Video footage captures rare river terns feeding newborn chick in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 14:10, June 28, 2022

Video footage has captured the precious moments when a pair of adult river terns witnessed the hatching of their newborn chick and fed their nestling at the Yingjiang National Wetland Park in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The Yingjiang National Wetland Park is the only place in the country where river terns can be found. The nestling was the only river tern to have successfully hatched in the park this year, bringing the total number of river terns in China to nine.

A pair of adult river terns feed their nestling at the Yingjiang National Wetland Park in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/He Haiyan)

