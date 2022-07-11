Home>>
Rare video of 12 collared falconets taken in Yingjiang county, SW China’s Yunnan province
(People's Daily Online) 16:33, July 11, 2022
A rare video of 12 collared falconets was recently taken in Yingjiang county, southwest China’s Yunnan province. Under the second-class state protection in the country, the species is one of the smallest birds of prey in the world.
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
(Photo/People's Daily Online)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Summer scenery of Pu'er tea plantation in Yunnan
- Video footage captures rare river terns feeding newborn chick in SW China's Yunnan
- Rare butterfly captured emerging from chrysalis in SW China's Yunnan
- Breathtaking time-lapse of the Milky Way over SW China’s Yunnan
- China's Yunnan launches shopping festival to boost consumption
- Infrared cameras capture rare western black crested gibbon throwing stone in NW China’s Yunnan
- Reddish-hued soils of Yunnan form natural "color palette" as highland barley crops ripen
- Rescuers find 7 from 13 missing at Yunnan nature reserve
- Scientists discover new trilobite association over 400 mln years ago in China's Yunnan
- Rare “ghost plants” found flourishing in SW China’s Yunnan after discovery in nature reserve
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.