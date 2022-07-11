Rare video of 12 collared falconets taken in Yingjiang county, SW China’s Yunnan province

People's Daily Online) 16:33, July 11, 2022

A rare video of 12 collared falconets was recently taken in Yingjiang county, southwest China’s Yunnan province. Under the second-class state protection in the country, the species is one of the smallest birds of prey in the world.

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

