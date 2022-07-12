We Are China

In pics: Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve

Xinhua) 13:18, July 12, 2022

Photo taken on July 11, 2022 shows a view of the Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in Araxan Left Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Aerial photo taken on July 11, 2022 shows a view of the Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in Araxan Left Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on July 11, 2022 shows a view of the Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in Araxan Left Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Aerial photo taken on July 11, 2022 shows tourists visiting the Helan Mountain National Nature Reserve in Araxan Left Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

