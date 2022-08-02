We Are China

Nice and cool resort in China's Qinling Mountains attracts tourists in hot summer

Xinhua) 08:24, August 02, 2022

Tourists visit the Zibai Mountain National Forest Park in Liuba County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Taking advantage of its outstanding environmental conditions, Liuba County, a remote place located in the hinterland of Qinling Mountains of Shaanxi Province, promoted local tourism by enriching tourism activities in the mountain scenic areas, folklore streets, historical sites, modern guesthouses, football training base, etc., during summer vacation. Over the years, Liuba County has adhered to the general principle of protecting green mountains and clear water and firmly implemented the strategy of strengthening the tourism industry.

Tourists play football at a football training base in Liuba County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists visit the Zibai Mountain National Forest Park in Liuba County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists visit the Zibai Mountain National Forest Park in Liuba County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists sketch at the old town in Liuba County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists visit a scenic spot in Liuba County of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)■

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)