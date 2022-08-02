Home>>
Beautiful scenery of Yuanbao mountain National Nature Reserve in Guangxi
(Ecns.cn) 13:17, August 02, 2022
Aerial view of the Yuanbao mountain National Nature Reserve in Rongshui Miao autonomous county of Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 31, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Covering a total area of 4220.7 hectares, The Yuanbao mountain National Nature Reserve is characterized by Abies trees, which is a critically endangered species in the world and endemic to the Yuanbao mountain in Guangxi.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Birds seen in Guanshan Lake Park in SW China's Guizhou
- Nice and cool resort in China's Qinling Mountains attracts tourists in hot summer
- Cosmic magic! Photographer captures elusive red sprites in S China
- View of Sanggan River National Wetland Park in north China
- In pics: Lijiang-Shangri-La railway under construction
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.