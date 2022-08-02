Beautiful scenery of Yuanbao mountain National Nature Reserve in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 13:17, August 02, 2022

Aerial view of the Yuanbao mountain National Nature Reserve in Rongshui Miao autonomous county of Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 31, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)

Covering a total area of 4220.7 hectares, The Yuanbao mountain National Nature Reserve is characterized by Abies trees, which is a critically endangered species in the world and endemic to the Yuanbao mountain in Guangxi.

