Home>>
Scenery of Three Gorges Dam at dawn
(Xinhua) 09:29, August 10, 2022
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows the Three Gorges Dam at dawn in Zigui County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows the Three Gorges Dam at dawn in Zigui County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows the Three Gorges Dam at dawn in Zigui County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Natural scenery of Yucha Grand Canyon in Shaanxi
- Beautiful scenery of Yuanbao mountain National Nature Reserve in Guangxi
- Birds seen in Guanshan Lake Park in SW China's Guizhou
- Nice and cool resort in China's Qinling Mountains attracts tourists in hot summer
- Cosmic magic! Photographer captures elusive red sprites in S China
- View of Sanggan River National Wetland Park in north China
- In pics: Lijiang-Shangri-La railway under construction
- Stunning summer scenery of Blue Moon Valley in SW China’s Yunnan
- Aerial view of Jinzhai bridge across Meishan Reservoir in Anhui
- Scenery of Qidong in China's Jiangsu
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.