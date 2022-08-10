Scenery of Three Gorges Dam at dawn

Xinhua) 09:29, August 10, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2022 shows the Three Gorges Dam at dawn in Zigui County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

